International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 2%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.97 and last traded at $173.33. Approximately 2,101,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,755,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.92.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.55.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 220,760.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,152 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.7% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 210.8% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

