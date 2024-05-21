International Paper (IP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on June 24th

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

International Paper has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 67.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Paper to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

International Paper Trading Up 1.4 %

IP opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30.

Insider Activity

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,348. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

