International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 9.8 %

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.09 million, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines in the 1st quarter worth $1,416,000. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

