International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 9.8 %
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.09 million, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
