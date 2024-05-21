International Tower Hill Mines (THM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN: THM):

5/18/2024 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of THM opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

