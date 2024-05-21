International Tower Hill Mines (THM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN: THM):
- 5/18/2024 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of THM opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
