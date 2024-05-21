Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $750.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $750.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $666.59.

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $667.62. 583,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $186.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $634.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.09. Intuit has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

