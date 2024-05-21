Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. 4,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,232. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $21.73.
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
