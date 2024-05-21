Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 119,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 127,839 shares.The stock last traded at $40.24 and had previously closed at $40.39.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $765.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

