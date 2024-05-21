Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $452.84 and last traded at $454.59. 7,383,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 43,743,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.91.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.92 and a 200-day moving average of $419.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

