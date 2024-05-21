Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $452.84 and last traded at $454.59. 7,383,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 43,743,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.91.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.92 and a 200-day moving average of $419.98.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
