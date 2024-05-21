Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 21st (ACHC, AGIO, ARDX, ASH, ATRI, AZZ, CAE, CBAN, CMRE, CMRX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 21st:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$17.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $109.00 target price on the stock.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $184.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00.

