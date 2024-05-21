Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE: TIXT) recently:

5/13/2024 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – TELUS International (Cda) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

5/10/2024 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $7.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.50 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $9.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of TIXT stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. 27,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $669.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 689,468 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $2,758,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $2,109,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

