Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $28.53. 22,414,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,669,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

