Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

NVTA stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $507,319.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 404.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 1,799.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70,037 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 94.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 157,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 76,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

