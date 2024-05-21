iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of iPower from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on iPower
iPower Stock Performance
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iPower
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.