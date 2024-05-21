iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of iPower from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get iPower alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on iPower

iPower Stock Performance

NYSE:IPW opened at $2.05 on Friday. iPower has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.