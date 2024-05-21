IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 1.9% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $20,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

NYSE:IQV traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.14. The stock had a trading volume of 124,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.11. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

