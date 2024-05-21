iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.89. 3,407,313 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69. The company has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

