iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,610,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,223,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

