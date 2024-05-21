iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $532.32. The company had a trading volume of 397,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,563. The stock has a market cap of $459.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $534.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $517.44 and a 200 day moving average of $492.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.