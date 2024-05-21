iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,596,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $534.05. 2,661,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,650. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.57. The firm has a market cap of $460.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $534.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

