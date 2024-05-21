iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $46,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

