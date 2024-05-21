iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Trimmed by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,388,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 7.6% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $237,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $96.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,842,651. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.08.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

