iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,014,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 885,870 shares.The stock last traded at $116.58 and had previously closed at $116.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
