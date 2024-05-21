iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,014,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 885,870 shares.The stock last traded at $116.58 and had previously closed at $116.60.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.84.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.