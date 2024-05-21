iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.75

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 187267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

