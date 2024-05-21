iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Reduced by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,266 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $36,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.49. 899,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,062. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.69.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.