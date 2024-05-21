iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.37

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.37 and last traded at $77.37, with a volume of 67882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.24.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.67.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 733,364.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 124,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 124,672 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 53,956 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.