iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Trimmed by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.92. The stock had a trading volume of 265,989 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

