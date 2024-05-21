iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 26,392 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 103,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.32. 801,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

