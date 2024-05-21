iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2,712.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,268 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,868 shares. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

