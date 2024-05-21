iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 652,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.00. 1,197,819 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

