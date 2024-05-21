iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Reduced by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.32. 543,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,398. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $291.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

