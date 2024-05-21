iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Cut by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,792.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 57,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 54,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after acquiring an additional 608,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,977,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,933. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.