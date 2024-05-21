iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 458.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000.

IWM opened at $208.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

