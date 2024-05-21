iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 773,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,651. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

