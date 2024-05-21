iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,019,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,716 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $51,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,085,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,744,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.63. 780,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,732. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

