iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.02

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.02 and last traded at $139.96, with a volume of 357852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.12. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,186 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

