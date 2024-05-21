James Andrew Sellors Sells 30,000 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.35, for a total value of C$2,140,461.00.

CCL Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$71.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,070. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$52.82 and a 12 month high of C$74.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL.B. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.50.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

