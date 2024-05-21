James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 186.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 335,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after buying an additional 218,033 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 39.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 89,165 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

