JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JD. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.51. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $114,009,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in JD.com by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,679,000 after buying an additional 3,305,956 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,147,000 after buying an additional 2,207,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

