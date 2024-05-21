Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $16.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE LSPD opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,297,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,232,000 after acquiring an additional 627,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,099,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,699,000 after acquiring an additional 62,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,517,000 after acquiring an additional 427,320 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,984,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after buying an additional 246,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

