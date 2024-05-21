Jefferies Financial Group Increases Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$3.54

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.23 to C$3.54 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$2.84 to C$2.82 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
