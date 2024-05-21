JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JELD. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in JELD-WEN by 22.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

