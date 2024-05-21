Jet Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $131,062.84 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $1.99 million and $131,062.84 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011338 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001489 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,256.36 or 1.00020475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00011658 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00116272 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00116969 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $133,229.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

