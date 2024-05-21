John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average of $99.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Articles

