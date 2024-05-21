John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.
John Bean Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average of $99.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on JBT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on John Bean Technologies
John Bean Technologies Company Profile
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Bean Technologies
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Get Paid While You Wait – OneMain’s Juicy Dividends
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Lowe’s Companies Tracking to New Highs in 2024
- What is a Dividend King?
- Survey: The 130 Most Coveted Retirement Destinations in America [2024]
Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.