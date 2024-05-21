Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $150.87 and last traded at $150.96. Approximately 1,016,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,314,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.12. The stock has a market cap of $363.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 79,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after buying an additional 50,149 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.