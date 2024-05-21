Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Announces Dividend of $1.92

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 1.9154 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s previous dividend of $1.90.
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Price Performance
KSPI stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.34. 63,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,575. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.28. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12-month low of $85.02 and a 12-month high of $136.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSPI. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company.
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.
