Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 618 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,145,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,403,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,960,000 after purchasing an additional 271,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,077,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.50. The stock had a trading volume of 382,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,682. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.47 and a 12 month high of $210.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

