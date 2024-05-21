Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 307 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $241,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,925 shares of company stock valued at $54,616,836 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $992.66. 205,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,260. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $943.14 and a 200 day moving average of $911.01. The firm has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

