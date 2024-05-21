Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,717 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,698,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,787,000 after buying an additional 747,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,539,000 after buying an additional 1,638,328 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth $71,649,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $50,560,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 230,465 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 25,373,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.78. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $57.29.

American Equity Investment Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.