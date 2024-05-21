Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,514,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 233,244 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,170,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,591,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,611. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.10.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

