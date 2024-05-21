Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Regency Centers by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,918. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

