Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

TXN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.04. 3,495,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,587,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $199.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

